5 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malanje's Economic Potential Justifies Construction of an International Airport

Malanje — The economic, tourist, agro-industrial, cultural and human potential as well as the location of the northern Malanje province justifies the construction in the future, of an international airport to boost domestic tourism, said Wednesday the Angolan vice-president, Bornito de Sousa.

The official, who was addressing the celebration ceremony of the 16th anniversary of the Peace and National Reconciliation marked on April 4, underscored that Malanje has the highest amount of natural tourist sites of the country.

As an example, the official mentioned several tourist attractions located in the region namely the Calandula falls, Cangandala park, Lutando Natural Reserve, the giant black sable antilope, the sepulture of king Ngola Kiluanji and of the Queen Njinga Mbande and the Blac Stone of Pungo-a-Ndongo.

