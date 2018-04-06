Angola, Namibia Sign Judicial Protocols

Windhoek — Angola and Namibia signed Wednesday a protocol of cooperation in judicial field in Windhoek, Namibia, as part of a working visit by Angolan Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz to neighbouring country.

Francisco Queiroz signed for Angola, while his Namibian counterpart, Sakeus Shanghala, represented Namibia.

More than 100,000 Angolans live in Namibia, with many still to get legalised, a situation worrying the two countries authorities.

Thursday's visiting agenda includes the signing of a bilateral agreement on transfer of Angolan and Namibian prisoners to allow them serve their sentences in respective countries.