5 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Peace Represents Hope, Liberty - Minister

Luanda — The minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos Liberdade, said last Wednesday in Luanda that to Angolans peace represents hope, liberty, progress and socioeconomic stability.

The government official, who made this statement when hoisting the Monument-Flag in the ambit of the commemoration of the Peace and National Reconciliation Day (April 04), stressed that peace brought about notable gains for the country, such as the reconstruction of infrastructures, free flow of people and goods, as well as the reunion of separated families.

The ceremony of hoisting the National Flag was witnessed by the governor of the Luanda Province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, among other state personalities.

