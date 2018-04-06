Malawi: Driver in Mzimba Horror Accident Hands Himself to Police

Mzimba — A driver, who was on the run after being involved in an accident that killed six pedestrians at Luviri in Mzimba District on Good Friday, has handed himself to police.

Mzimba Police publicist Peter Botha said Christopher Kambaula, 31, handed himself in on Tuesday and remains in custody pending appearance in court of law.

Botha said Kambaula lost control of his truck and overturned at 6:30 pm killing the six pedestrians who were hit by a load of timber which flew from the swaying and speedy vehicle.

"He vanished on the accident scene soon after the occurrence and now he is in custody waiting to appear in court soon," Botha said.

Botha said Kambaula will answer charges of causing death by reckless driving, failing to render assistance to injured persons, failing to report the accident to police and carrying unsecured goods.

He explained that the truck was coming from Luwawa Forest Reserve on its way to Lilongwe and the driver lost control due to speeding.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle registration number CK 3103/CK 4353 which later overturned at a steep slope and a sharp bend," Botha said.

Unidentified passenger was severely injured and was rushed to Mzimba District Hospital where he was admitted to.

'The deceased were Love Mkandawire,13, from Elia Village, Magret Ndhlovu,58, from Kasokola Village, Nelia Kachali,53, and Kestina Chavula, 28, from Khenjani Village, Esther Nkhata, 22, and one-year-old baby, Gracious Zimba, from Kaphang'ombe Village, in Traditional Authority (TA) Mzikubola's area in the district.

They were all coming from Easter prayers within the area. Kambaula hails from Chitsime Village in TA Chitukula's area in Lilongwe District.

Meanwhile, Botha said Mzimba Police Station has registered seven serious road accidents from January to March this year, an increase from last year's four during the same period.