Malawi: Man in Custody for Impersonating Military Officer

Dedza — Police in Dedza have arrested a22 year old man identified as Arnold Banda for impersonating a Malawi Defence Force soldier.

Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Edward Kabango, said Banda hired a motorcycle from near his residence and went to Kafere village close to Dzalanyama forest reserve where he mounted a road block and started terrorizing people carrying firewood and charcoal.

"He created a roadblock at Kafere pretending to be one of the army officers protecting Dzalanyama Forest Reserve and started demanding money from people carrying firewood and charcoal, "Kabango said.

Police from Njonja post arrested Banda after receiving a tip from well- wishers. He has since admitted that he is not a soldier.

Arnold Banda who comes from Pundu village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiseka in Lilongwe will appear in court soon to answer the charge of impersonating a public officer contrary to section 99 of the penal code,