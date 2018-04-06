Kenya: Walusimbi Set to Miss Supersport United Tie

Nairobi — Left back Godfrey Walusimbi is set to miss a fourth consecutive Gor Mahia match on Sunday as a tussle between him and the club's management over unpaid sign-on fee persists with the Ugandan choosing to stay away from training.

Walusimbi stayed away from the club's CAF Champions League match against Esperance in Tunisia and the subsequent two Kenyan Premier League clashes against Nzoia Sugar and Vihiga United.

Head coach Dylan Kerr speaking to Capital Sport after the team's training session on Thursday evening has confirmed that Walusimbi is not in his plans for the CAF Confederations Cup game against SuperSport United.

"Walusimbi is definitely not in the plan for this weekend's game because he hasn't trained. I bumped into him yesterday and I was actually shocked I thought probably it's a mirage. But at least it was good to see him back in Kenya," Kerr explained.

"It has nothing to do with me; it has to do with the club. For me as a coach it is hard and it is hard for the players as well because they miss him. He has to sort it out with the club but we understand the situation the club is in right now so it's a bit difficult for everybody," the tactician added.

Walusimbi is said to be owed a part of his sign-on fee agreed on with the club when he renewed his contract at the beginning of the season and he is frustrated that the management is not doing enough to offset the balance.

Speaking previously to Capital Sport, Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda said that they would be offsetting some of the pending dues owed to players once the financial status of the club stabilizes.

"First of all, we don't know any salary arrears. We only owe a bit on sign-on fees and it is not only him (Walusimbi) we owe. At this moment the priority for us is to ensure that no one goes without a salary and with minimum finances off sponsorship, it is only logical for us to prioritize. But we will work to solve that issue," Aduda commented.

Kerr decried Walusimbi's absence in their Champions League tie against Esperance in Tunis, saying he might have given them an edge and probably changed the outcome of the match. He however reckons he has to concentrate on the players he has in training.

"For me, I have to concentrate on these lads who turn up here every day for training. I don't think he will be part of the squad until he has his issues resolved. I don't know when that is and it's really a shame because he is a good lad," Kerr further added.

Apart from Walusimbi and the injured duo of Karim Nizigiyimana and Wellington Ochieng, Kerr will have a full squad to choose his best 18 for the SuperSport clash. Innocent Wafula will miss the tie as he wasn't registered for the CAF assignments.