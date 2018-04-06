5 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teachers Snub Invite From ED's Aide, Insist On 100 Pct Increment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Teachers under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators' Unions (FOZEU) banner have turned down an invitation by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi for engagement over their grievances.

This comes after teachers last week held a demo and handed a petition calling for a 100 percent salary increment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, FOZEU dismissed the civil servants umbrella body Public Service Association (Apex) accusing it of failing to represent and negotiate on their behalf in good faith.

The teachers are demanding a salary review, vacation leave, rural allowances and job security.

"This invitation smacks in the face of our spirit and principle which is an educators' only platform for engaging with the employer (government).

"All unions under FOZEU banner have unanimously agreed to reject the invitation and further resolved to only engage our employer as FOZEU not as Apex. We demand the immediate setting up of a collective bargaining Council.

"We will withdraw our labour in second term if the grievances which we tabled before the employer are not addressed," read part of FOZEU statement.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association Chief Executive Sifiso Ndlovu told New Zimbabwe that Apex is a 'statutory creature" which teachers' unions no longer want to be part of because of its failure to represent teachers fairly in the collective bargaining process.

"We are not part to that council (Apex). Why did the government invite Apex instead of teachers' unions? We were not invited properly and we are waiting for government to invite us formerly not through Apex," Ndlovu said in an interview on Wednesday.

FOZEU includes Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Professional Educators' of Zimbabwe (PEUZ), Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA), Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and Zimbabwe National Teachers Union (ZINATU).

Contacted for a comment on the allegations by the union bodies, Apex Council chairperson Cecilia Alexander insisted that the umbrella body for civil servants' organisations has always existed with all the Unions in education and other sectors.

"Apex council is a statutory body mandated to represent civil servants so as part of our mandate, we wrote to the minister to seek audience with him. Among the issues discussed today (Wednesday) included all outstanding grievances that have affected civil servants for a long time.

"The issue of rationalization; people are being dismissed from work and others are not even aware of what is happening. We also want our salaries to be adjusted to the current economic status where goods and services' prices have increased in the past.

"We have the issue of leave days for teachers which have been tabled. Note that meetings with the minister are not platforms for negotiating issues. Today we had five teachers' unions present and six other unions from different sectors when we met the minister just to inform him on the challenges being faced by civil servants," said Alexander.

Zimbabwe

Gold Miners Sue Grace Mugabe for U.S.$100 000

Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe has been slapped with a $100 000 lawsuit for allegedly labelling two gold miners in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.