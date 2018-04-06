6 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mthwakazi Activists in Court for Assaulting Zanu-PF Rival

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) supporters including two breast feeding mothers on Thursday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing assault charges.

Bulawayo magistrate, Franklin Mkhwananzi granted the five MRP supporters free bail.

According to the state outline, the five accused allegedly assaulted a Zanu PF activist, Charles Magumise, after he allegedly swindled them of some money. The accused, Thembani Moyo, Mxolisi Mhlanga, Stanley Moyo, Sukoluhle Ncube and Ntombizodwa Sibanda were remanded to 13 April.

The accused's lawyer, Thomas Gamure from Cosamu Ncube partners claimed that his clients are being persecuted for supporting MRP.

"The fact that the accused have been granted free bail is a clear indication that the state has got no case to answer. They are just being persecuted for being MRP supporters," said Gamure.

MRP is a radical outfit pushing for a separatist state on grounds that Zimbabwe is discriminatory against Ndebele speaking people of Matebeleland.

Zimbabwe

Gold Miners Sue Grace Mugabe for U.S.$100 000

Former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe has been slapped with a $100 000 lawsuit for allegedly labelling two gold miners in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.