Five Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) supporters including two breast feeding mothers on Thursday appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate facing assault charges.

Bulawayo magistrate, Franklin Mkhwananzi granted the five MRP supporters free bail.

According to the state outline, the five accused allegedly assaulted a Zanu PF activist, Charles Magumise, after he allegedly swindled them of some money. The accused, Thembani Moyo, Mxolisi Mhlanga, Stanley Moyo, Sukoluhle Ncube and Ntombizodwa Sibanda were remanded to 13 April.

The accused's lawyer, Thomas Gamure from Cosamu Ncube partners claimed that his clients are being persecuted for supporting MRP.

"The fact that the accused have been granted free bail is a clear indication that the state has got no case to answer. They are just being persecuted for being MRP supporters," said Gamure.

MRP is a radical outfit pushing for a separatist state on grounds that Zimbabwe is discriminatory against Ndebele speaking people of Matebeleland.