6 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ezekiel Mutua Thinks He's Martin Luther King, Twitter Wakes Him From Slumber

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: EzekielMutua/Twitter
In a tweet, Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua outlines characteristics he claimed to share with Dr King.
By Naira Habib

Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua became the butt of hilarious jokes after he compared himself to American civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Mutua outlines characteristics he claimed to share with Dr King.

He also claimed to have a striking physical resemblance to Dr King.

"They called him the moral champion of the black revolution in the United States. They call me the moral police of Kenya. The resemblance is striking. The inspiration unmistakable. . . . And like him, I HAVE A DREAM. . . Long live the memory of Dr. Luther King!"

They called him the moral champion of the black revolution in the United States. They call me the moral police of Kenya. The resemblance is striking. The inspiration unmistakable. . . .And like him, I HAVE A DREAM. . .

Long live the memory of Dr. Luther King! pic.twitter.com/XQviD0yzvZ

- Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) April 4, 2018

Mr Mutua outlined his dream for a better Kenya where leaders will be chosen on their ability to serve the people, and greatness and success will be measured not on the basis of material possession or outward appearance, but by values and the content of one's character.

"I have a dream that when this new story about Kenya is written I will have played a role in it. So help me God," wrote Mr Mutua on Facebook.

Kenyans on Twitter were not impressed with the comparison.

pic.twitter.com/cRXyRKk0gk

-- Ciru Muriuki ツ (@CiruMuriuki) April 5, 2018

Ha ha really ciru? pic.twitter.com/WanHYVxNh4

-- cleophas muthama (@CleophasMuthama) April 5, 2018

pic.twitter.com/o2wU8zJjyd

-- Me. I am K. 🇰🇪 (@Unbroken_Noodle) April 5, 2018

Don't soil the great name of a legend Martin Luther. You're nothing like him

-- Kelvin Chege (@kelvin_chege) April 6, 2018

hehehehehe gosh your ego the size of idi amin's suspenders pic.twitter.com/Am0hO3GEXC

-- raymond kirundi (@kirundiray) April 5, 2018

@Sirwandie Issa No! pic.twitter.com/49M5Xy65Rd

-- ♑ Gichau Θ (@_mbutti) April 6, 2018

I cannot 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tyzMqfFBWn

-- Willie Wandie (@Sirwandie) April 6, 2018

pic.twitter.com/4yqApYJ95x

-- H A G O N O (@HAGONOFRANK) April 6, 2018

Did he just? No? He didn't just... ?! pic.twitter.com/7rZ0LoYn41

-- The Ren_Engineer 🇰🇪🌍 (@W_Asherah) April 6, 2018

Kenya

'Maai Mahiu-Narok Road May Be Re-Routed'

The Maai Mahiu-Narok road could be rerouted away from the floor of the Rift Valley if the fault line on it is determined… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.