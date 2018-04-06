5 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TPDF Issues Stern Warning to Peddlers of Military 'Jobs'

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) has sent a strong warning to conmen who lie to citizens that they can assist them to get employment in the armed forces.

TPDF spokesperson Col Ramadhani Dogoli said on Thursday April 5 that the force will continue to take action against those who will be involved in the scam.

"We have been shocked and saddened by cheating associated with military recruitment. The public should beware of the conmen," he said.

He made the statement when briefing members of the media about the launch of the Mirerani Tanzanite wall built in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region.

The wall was constructed by TPDF through the National Service forces in response to an order by their Commander -in-Chief of Defence and Security Forces, President John Magufuli, in September last year.

"The wall has been accomplished in Six months as was instructed by President Magufuli," he said, adding that the official inauguration will be held on Friday April 6.

Magufuli ordered the army to build a wall around the area, insisting that "Surveillance cameras will be installed and there will be only one entrance".

Tanzania

Read the original article on Citizen.

