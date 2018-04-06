Kenya: Grace Mslame Quietly Deletes Engagement Photo From Instagram

Former TV presenter Grace Msalame has quietly deleted an Instagram post that appeared to announce her engagement earlier this year.

The picture, which showed a ring on Grace's hand, was simply captioned: "Here's hoping you ushered in the new year with those you Love. Happy & Blessed 2018 to you all #LoveFeelslikeHome."

Her hand was juxtaposed with another in the photo shared on January 1 this year. It has since been removed.

Back then, the post had elicited a flurry of congratulatory messages from her followers, who assumed she got engaged.

Many blogs also reported that her wedding was in the offing. She did not refute any of them.

Msalame's love life is not new to the public following her break up a few years ago with her former lover Paul Ndichu, with whom she has twin daughters.

While Ndichu eventually found new love - Evaline Momanyi - to whom he got married early last year, Grace has remained single.

During Ndichu's wedding, Grace won praise for not only allowing her twins to be among the flower girls, but also for wishing her ex-husband and his new wife a happy life together.