Tanzania: Miss Tanzania Launches Tomorrow

Dar es Salaam — A few weeks after Uncle Lundenga passed on the Miss Tanzania baton to former queen Basila Mwanukuzi, the pageantry is set to launch the 2018 season this weekend in Dar es Salaam.

The launch will then allow regional contests to search for their local representatives who will then go on to contest at the national finale later in the year. Basila and her company the Look took over from the man who mentored her, something that pundits say comes with huge tasks for the new administration.

By taking over the leadership of an organisation that has done so much to several women in the country, Basila completed the circle of women leading beauty pageantry in the region

On top of it all is the restoration of the confidence amongst the stake holders with the promise that they can take the pageantry back to its glory days.

The Look will have to revamp the institution to give it a new face, one that will bring financial support, a feature that had taken a downward spiral in the final days of the Lundenga administration.

Not much has been revealed but on how the new administration is going to handle some of the touchy issues at hand but with an early launch it is an early sign that they are up to the business at hand.