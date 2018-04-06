Tanzania: What Next for Bongo Movies After the Sziff Awards?

Dar es Salaam — The Sinema Zetu International Film Festival (SZIFF) finally took place over the weekend bringing curtains down on a season that saw tens of local productions screened both on TV and certain selected locations around the City. With hundreds in attendance at the Mlimani City Hall and millions glued to their TV screens this was the moment they had all waited for and it had finally come, a moment of reckon!

For an industry that boasts to be the second in Africa in terms of numbers such a night was a befitting reward to those who work hard to tell our stories with very minimum resources at their disposal.

It had been a long time since the city's socialites and glitterati had converged for an occasion of this magnitude and the illustrious guest list befittingly had the former President Jakaya Kikwete in their midst.

And as usual he was a hit with the audience and the filmmakers especially whom he has on many occasions confessed as an admirer of their works.

How this guest list was compiled was rather a work of a genius too, with many of the A-list celebrities making it and here paths crossed as they mingled freely at the climax of the event that has been running since last year.

Apart from the cash prizes that were given to the winners, organisers are yet to say how much it did cost them but it must have cost a fortune to assemble such an event.

Dress sense

This was a grand stage for Bongo filmmakers, a rare spectacle indeed especially after the last attempt three years ago to come up with an awards night ended rather miserably.

These awards not only present us with the occasion to know how the industry has fared in the past but also an opportunity catch up with the stars we have not seen in such a long time .

The red carpet was rather breathtaking, as opposed to the past where skimpiness ruled the show; most of the guests were modest in their haute couture choices.

An Angelina Jolie high slit here, a nude effect there, a paisley getup, an open back, plus even shoulder dresses all made it to the red carpet.

And there we were with the usual suspect Faiza Ally all dressed up in a flowing gown cutting a very different picture of what she put on at the Miss Tanzania finals in 2014.

Wema, too, pulled on one daring gown which by the usual guess was designed by one of her right hand men for this was bound to be the night when she gets it right.

And on a lighter note, this night missed one person dearly and that was Elizabeth Michael aka Lulu who was selected as the festival's ambassador before she was jailed.

Hamisa and Diamond

Many of the celebrities got their home work right but I think Hamisa Mobeto was up to something rather sinister here, she made her point loud and clear.

Her choice of the best dressed male in the house was none other than Diamond Platinumz and when the two got on stage there was some form of chemistry that was inexplicable.

They hugged and held hands much to the applause of the audience which had former beauty queen Wema Sepetu in their midst.

It was spontaneous and it caught much of the audience unawares with some claiming the two are on their way back especially after Zari opted to go on a self imposed romantic sabbatical.

There is always a way how this Diamond triangle has worked to his favour, but I am not sure whether Zari had seen this coming especially after she had pulled a rare one on her adversaries four days earlier.

Though not much was divulged on that stage and Diamond instead opted to speak about his latest conquests which include the Wasafi TV, there is however a strong undercurrent that suggests otherwise.

And besides it seems he has made peace with Juliana Shonza despite the outbursts that became the talk of the town some two weeks ago, and just the mention of the name threw the audience into frenzy. Time will indeed tell what is going on between these two for it has never been straight forward affair.

Missed opportunities

The Sinema Zetu International Film Festival was quite a breath of fresh air in an ailing industry with some of the great brains behind it but it still leaves behind several questions, some that President Kikwete took on.

The former President has always had an issue or two with the way how the industry is run and he believes that those involved are yet to utilise the potential that cinema presents to the economy.

And just like President Kikwete, there is a general consensus that African cinema isn't where it is supposed to be given the number of stories that are there to be told, yet very few of these stories make the mark at continental level.

Many observers admit that it is an industry in crisis, from the names that have been adopted for national productions such as Bongo movies which present an array of issues from an identity crisis to the shoestring budgets.

Bongo movies as opposed to the Bongo Flava is an industry that requires redemption and it will take more than just an awards night to take it to big stage. As Dexter Davis an American Film producer pointed in an interview with The beat late last year, there is nothing like a film industry in Tanzania.

"You cannot claim to have an industry without enough screens where the films can be shown because that is the only way you can recoup the investments," he pointed out then.

The informal nature of continues to irk many especially the Tanzanian industry that has the opportunity of exploiting the East African market, the audiovisual and cinema industry account for $5 billion of the continent's GDP, employing an estimated 5 million people.

On many occasions African cinema has only hit the global scale when produced by foreign producers who tell the stories in their own lenses.

From Bongo movies to South Africa and beyond most of these markets are distribution channels for the American film industry which makes it difficult local arts to break through

The question that many will be asking is how the local production can use a platform like SZIFF to advance their case when they still fail to compete even at film festivals like Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The answers for quest for this greatness lie within rather than the perceived ones; Bongo Movies has always shot itself in the foot, hopefully they have learnt a lesson or two!