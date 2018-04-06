5 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: FM Meets Director General of International Centre of European Training

Minister of Foreign Affairs Khemaies Jhinaoui met Thursday in Tunis with Director General of the International Centre of European Training (CIFE) Matthias Waechter.

The meeting reviewed prospects of co-operation with this institution, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Waechter emphasised the Centre's willingness to provide training for Tunisian civil servants in several fields.

"CIFE, with its long experience in the Eastern Neighborhood countries and candidate countries, could provide training for Tunisian civil servants in areas where the Centre has recognized expertise in particular in terms of functioning of the European institutions and decision-making processes, "he was quoted as saying by the same statement.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the continuing training of Tunisian diplomats is a priority for his department.

He underlined, in this framework, that the ministry is considering a co-operation with the CIFE in the light of the future Diplomatic Academy that will be operational in 2020 and will have a Mediterranean and African dimensions.

