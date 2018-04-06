Nigeria: Gabriel Afolayan's Wedding 'Shuts Down' Ibadan

Following their introduction, Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan and his bride Banke had their traditional wedding in Ibadan on Thursday.

It was a star-studded ceremony which literally shut down social media in Nigeria on Thursday.

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mo'Cheddah, Adeniyi Johnson, Tope Tedela, Wole Ojo, Tunde Demuren and more celebrities were all spotted at the ceremony.

The couple who they had their introduction ceremony on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun State will have their white wedding on Saturday.

The couple reportedly began dating about 18 months ago.

Afolayan, who is also known by his musical stage name G-Fresh, posted their pre-wedding photos on Instagram.

Their wedding hashtag #GBanks2018 is currently trending on Instagram.

The talented actor is part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Ade Love (their late father), Kunle Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan among others.