6 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Directs Officials to Pay Attention to Public Business Sector Companies

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail directed officials Thursday to pay attention to public business sector companies and eliminate all obstacles facing them with the aim of pushing forward economic development and creating more job opportunities.

Ismail made the statements during a meeting with Minister of Public Business sector Khaled Badawi to discus the file of the ministry in the current stage.

The meeting dealt with the latest development of ministry's working plan to restructure factories and public business sector companies as well as plans to develop Shepherd Hotel in cooperation with some Arab investors.

