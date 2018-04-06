6 April 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MP Acquitted of Bashing Mnangagwa Ally

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
Judge's gavel.

The court case in which former Bikita South legislator ally Jeppy Jaboon allegedly assaulted a Harare businessman who is also one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa outspoken loyalist, Energy Mutodi hit a brick wall after the state failed to finalise investigations.

Outstanding was a CCTV footage showing the incident which prompted the state to keep on postponing the case pending trial.

Harare magistrate TildaMazhande removed Jaboon from remand on Thursday before she ordered the state to continue by way of summons.

"This is a simple assault allegation but it seems the state is not yet ready for the trial. The state is hereby ordered to put its house in order and continue by way of summons," she ruled.

Jaboon was arrested in February this year five months after he allegedly committed the crime.

He allegedly committed the offence on August 25 last year when Zanu PF factional fights heightened.

Jaboon was charged with assault and was initially charged together with Charles Mungoshi Junior and Munyaradzi Shoko.

Court heard Jaboon and his accomplices stormed a Harare hotel where Mutodi was booked and accused him of posting politically offensive messages on his Facebook wall

The state alleged that tempers flared and in the ensuing mayhem, the accused allegedly assaulted Mutodi with clenched fists.

They also allegedly tore his suit jacket before hotel security intervened and stopped the brawl.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Zimbabwe

