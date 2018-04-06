Senegal: On the Occasion of the Republic of Senegal's National Day

4 April 2018

Washington — On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I congratulate the people of Senegal as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of independence on April 4, 2018.

The United States values the ties that bind the American and Senegalese people. I commend Senegal's economic growth and leadership in the region, including its contribution to UN peacekeeping missions. Our close coordination underscores our shared values of working toward a more secure and prosperous future for both of our countries.

As you celebrate the anniversary of your independence, please know that the people of the United States celebrate with you.

