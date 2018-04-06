Egypt: Govt Paying Greater Attention to Education File

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail asserted that the government is paying greater attention to the education file and to upgrading educational services to groom new generations of tech-savvy youths who are capable of competing in the labor market.

Ismail stressed the importance of coordination among the ministries and bodies concerned to implement a national strategy to develop pre-university education as soon as possible.

This came on Thursday during Ismail's meeting with Education Minister Tareq Shawqi to discuss the mechanisms of implementing this strategy that aims at revamping school education systems.

During the meeting, Shawqi reviewed the preparations taken so far as regards the high school diploma exams "Thanawya Amma".

He said that he is following up work to inaugurate 45 Japanese schools across Egypt in September.

The meeting also tackled cooperation with international institutions including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the World Bank and the UNICEF to benefit from their expertise in developing the Egyptian education sector to guarantee the provision of quality education to all Egyptians.

