Sierra Leone: Statement On the Presidential Elections in Sierra Leone

Brussels — The large and peaceful participation, together with the professionalism of the Sierra Leonean National Electoral Commission, have positively marked the run-off Presidential election on 31st March

Regional leaders and civil society have played an important role to achieve this result through de-escalating tensions and maintaining a dialogue amongst key stakeholders.

The EU looks forward to the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process and calls upon all stakeholders to respect the constitutional role granted to the National Electoral Commission and the institutions of the country. A successful electoral process will further strengthen the EU partnership with Sierra Leone.

The EU Election Observation Mission, headed by Chief Observer Jean Lambert, observed the election since January. The Mission will issue its final report, including recommendations for the strengthening of Sierra Leone's electoral framework within two months from the election.

