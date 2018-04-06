Egypt Dispatches Medical Aid to Yemen

Egypt on Thursday made preparations to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid supplies to the war-torn Yemen under the directives of President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In line with the president's instructions, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedki Sobhi issued orders for sending ten tons of medicines and medical supplies to Yemen.

The aid, provided in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Population, is to be sent aboard an EgyptAir plane.

The move mirrors continuing Egyptian support to the brotherly Yemeni people in their plight.

MENA