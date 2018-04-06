6 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Dispatches Medical Aid to Yemen

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt on Thursday made preparations to dispatch urgent humanitarian aid supplies to the war-torn Yemen under the directives of President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In line with the president's instructions, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedki Sobhi issued orders for sending ten tons of medicines and medical supplies to Yemen.

The aid, provided in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Population, is to be sent aboard an EgyptAir plane.

The move mirrors continuing Egyptian support to the brotherly Yemeni people in their plight.

MENA

Egypt

Govt Paying Greater Attention to Education File

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail asserted that the government is paying greater attention to the education file and to… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.