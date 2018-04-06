6 April 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Now Uber Takes on SafeBoda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Independent
...

Kampala — Uber, the US-based mobile app-based taxi service, has taken on SafeBoda with the rollout of a new platform that will connect passengers and local motorcycle riders, popularly known as Boda-Bodas, for a travel.

Aaron Tindiseega, the Country Manager for Uber in Uganda, said the introduction of the platform dubbed, UberBODA, was as a result of high demand for quick transport means in Kampala.

“We have been engaging with the relevant regulators and we are proud to be launching a product that is fully compliant with Ugandan laws and we look forward to working with the government to further formalise the Boda-Boda industry,” he said.

The firm, which operates in more than 60 countries and 444 cities- including all major cities in the US, entered the Ugandan market in 2016 with the launch of their hailing app specifically for taxis.

Uganda

Death of Finnish Man at Luxury Hotel - Five to Be Prosecuted

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered for the trial of five people accused of causing the death of a Finnish… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.