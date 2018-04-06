Three Harare man allegedly took turns to rape a woman without using protection in one night after spiking her drink with an unknown drug, the court heard on Thursday.

Kudakwashe Mugugu, 24, Tatenda Kariwo, 27 and Steven January aged 23 were taken to court on allegations of committing the offence.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to next week pending their trial.

Prosecuting, Sebastin Mutizirwa told the court that the incident occurred on April 2 this year around 7 pm.

It is alleged that Mugugu met the complainant who was coming from the National Sports Stadium where she was watching soccer.

Court heard that he accompanied the complainant to Mabelreign shops and Mugugu told her that he had cash on him.

He further told the complainant that she could buy him the things he wanted using Eco-cash and he would give her hard currency.

It is alleged that Mugugu then met his accomplices at OK Mablerign and he was still in company of the complainant.

The complainant bought some energy drinks for Mugugu using Eco-cash but instead she was given the drinks.

Court heard Mugugu ordered the complainant to drink the contents and that was the last time she remembered anything.

She was surprised to wake up after hours sleeping on the same bed with Mugugu and January.

Prosecutors allege that the two men were naked as well as the complainant.

Court also heard the complainant discovered that she had semen on her privates.

She dressed up and left the house and went back home where she disclosed the abuse to her neighbour who helped her to file a police report.