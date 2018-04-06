Preparations for the 2018 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) have reached advanced stage with organisers describing the event as larger and exciting than the last editions of the show.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Thursday, ZITF chairperson, Ruth Ncube cited the new political dispensation as the main reason for this year's ZITF upward growth trajectory.

"Market signals are projecting that the 2018 edition will be larger than any of the last few editions of the show. With just over two weeks to go, preparations are set and organisers are geared to deliver a successful show. Coming at a time when Zimbabwe has made concerted efforts to re-engage with international community and position itself for an economic rebirth, the show will provide the necessary platform to showcase home-grown industrial and technology solutions to achieve this," said Ncube.

The ZITF chairperson said due to overwhelming demand, the amount of space for this year's exhibition has been increased by 6% from last year's exhibition.

"Of this area availed, 91% has been booked to date, placing us at 104 % of last year's closing total. In addition to increased participation by the private sector, ZITF 2018 will also see greater participation by the public sector as it seeks to raise awareness for the quick wins under the Rapid Results Approach being implemented by government," said the chairperson.

Ncube said about 454 direct exhibitors will be participating at this year's trade fair compared to 356 exhibitors who participated last year.

"Space uptake by foreign exhibitors has also been good with 18 foreign nations being represented. The international exhibits will cut through a number of sectors including, education, mining, aviation, transport clothing and packaging materials," she said.

Some of the countries who will be participating include Germany, Ghana, Mozambique, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates.

The annual trade expo which will be held under the theme "Sustainable Industrial Development -Inclusive. Competitive. Collaborative." will run from 24 to 28 April.

The first three days of the trade fair will be strictly business days while the last days will be open to the general public.

The ZITF chairperson said the company is still waiting for the President's Office to give them the name of the guest who will officially open the fair.