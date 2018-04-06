26 March 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Government Grants Tax Amnesty to Defaulters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare — The government has announced a tax amnesty to defaulting clients in a bid to encourage them to regularize their tax affairs, revenue collector the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) said in a statement Wednesday.

ZIMRA said the amnesty covered individuals, companies and corporate or unincorporated bodies of persons and trusts.

Those wishing to be granted the tax amnesty should apply to ZIMRA and declare outstanding taxes and duties as at Dec. 1, 2017.

The amnesty covers all outstanding taxes or duties such as income tax, pay as you earn, value added tax, presumptive tax, capital gains tax, customs and excise duty and stamp duty, among others.

"A payment plan should be proposed by the applicant at the time of application and the outstanding taxes or duties should be paid by June 30, 2018. It is important to note that tax amnesty is granted on the amount of outstanding tax or duty actually paid," ZIMRA said.

Applications for amnesty will not be considered in respect of seizures, forfeitures or detention of goods; where the application is submitted after June 30, and if outstanding taxes or duties have not been paid by the same date.

Zimbabwe

Shock As Bank Issues Withdrawals in 10 Cent Coins

Scores of bank depositors were left stunned in Mvurwi last week when a local CBZ branch allowed them to withdraw a… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.