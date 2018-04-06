Ghana: Bawku Observes International World Health Organisation Day

Bawku — The General Manager for the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, Mr Effa Yeboah, has pledged the commitment of health workers to deliver quality health care to the people.

Mr Yeboah underscored human health as very paramount to development, adding that they would go the extra mile to meet the health needs of the people of Ghana.

He was speaking on Saturday during the launch of the International World Health Organisation Day at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The International World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year in April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as other related organisations.

Speaking on the theme, "Universal Health Coverage, Everyone, Everywhere and Maternal and child health the plight of the poor," Mr Yeboah, indicated that, quality health services must be delivered to every citizen in the country without discrimination.

"For Ghana to be able to make significant impact in the achievement of the Social Development Goals on health there is the urgent need to make health services free and fair to all including the grass root level," he stressed.

The General Manager stated that the hospital was strategically located at the Bawku zone which served six districts in the area including the neighbouring countries of Burkina Faso and Togo, announcing plans to retool the hospital with the needed logistics, staff, to boost health care delivery.

Mr Yeboah expressed the need to resource the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to support Health Service Providers to enhance service delivery at health facilities.

Dr Jemima Asune, the Medical Officer in charge of Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the Health facility noted that health providers were agents of promoting good health and indicated that as health workers, they were committed to rendering quality health care to grass roots, especially to mothers and children.

Dr Asune who stated that pregnant women, mothers and children were the most vulnerable in terms of access to health care, impressed upon health providers to focus their attention on them.

Dr Asune urged the people not to allow poverty to deny them access to maternal and child health care, but to ensure they access health services promptly.

The week long celebration is being characterised by symposia, health walk and free health screening, among others.