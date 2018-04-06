Ghana: NPP Youth Organiser Aspirant Promises Scholarship for TESCON Members

Mr. Kamal Deen Abdulai, a national youth organiser hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to introduce a scholarship scheme for members of the tertiary education wing of the party if elected.

Mr. Kamal who is the current Nasara Cordinator of the NPP noted that the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) was an integral part of the party and must be supported.

Speaking at a get-together organised for the group on Monday, Mr. Abdulai cautioned that the NPP neglects TESCON at its peril.

Mr. Kamal said the tertiary students' wing contributed to the victory of the party in the last general election and promised to rejuvenate the group if elected.

He said he would distribute laptop computers to all TESCON groups to enable them to carry out their activities.

Mr. Kamal pointed out that he has the capacity to canvass for more votes for the NPP just as he did in the 2016 general elections, to secure another victory in 2020 and urged delegates to vote massively for him.

He told the students that he initiated the Zongo Development Fund which was passed into law by Parliament recently.

Among some of his achievements, Mr. Kamal said, was that he made the NPP more appealing to the Zongo community, which is predominantly a fertile ground for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and also made the position of the Nasara Coordinator electable.

Noting that his party puts the welfare of Ghanaians first, he therefore urged delegates to elect people with proven track record and integrity to continue to serve their interest.

On his part, Kwasi Fynn, NPP Youth Organiser for Kpone Katamanso Constituency, said, Mr. Kamal is an honest, just and fair person.

He said Mr. Abdulai's campaign slogan: "A Call to Serve", was a testimony of his humility and readiness to champion the course of the NPP.

He stated that the aspirant respects every one regardless of their political persuasions and that he embraces all shades of opinions.