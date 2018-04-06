Ghana: Govt to Establish Electronic Dashboard for MDAs

Government is working in collaboration with the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) to roll out an electronic dashboard to promote information sharing among the various ministries.

The dashboard is a platform to share and enhance information among the various ministries, department and agencies (MDAs)

The Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Office of the President, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei disclosed this at a Stakeholder Validation Workshop in Accra yesterday.

He said the objective of the dashboard was to help communicate information and changes in government programmes to multiple audiences promptly.

Attended by representatives of the various MDAs, development partners and international organisations, the programme aimed at validating the National Government Results Framework for Priority Programmes from 2017-2020.

Dr Osei explained that with the introduction of the dashboard, ministers could sit in the comfort of their offices and access data on government programmes electronically without having to demand for voluminous hardcopy reports.

The minister, who expressed concern about poor service delivery in the country, disclosed that government was working with the NDPC to develop the first National Evaluation Policy to promote service delivery.

He said the government was determined to bring transformational change, improve the economy, and create jobs to enhance the livelihoods of the citizens in a sustainable manner.

"One way to attain transformational change and achieve the vision of Ghana beyond Aid is through real time monitoring and evaluation to drive rapid results of our priority policies and programmes," he said.

He said the government together with other sector ministries has developed the Government Results for Priority Programmes, which was validated last year and had undergone a second validation this year.

The framework, Dr Osei explained "clarifies a set of clear goals, outcomes, milestones, indicators, and targets that must be achieved by each sector ministry."

The minister disclosed that the government had embarked on an in-depth performance review of all 2017 priority programmes, and the report would soon be submitted to the President and Cabinet.

"I must say that we have also introduced a colour-coded system to communicate findings of our performance monitoring results. In our first rapid assessment of priority programmes in October 2017, which was submitted to Cabinet, we received a lot of attention from my colleagues when the sector performance was colour-coded," he said.

Mr Agyekum Dwamena, Head of the Office of Civil Service said his outfit has introduced performance contract to assess the performance of civil servants.

Dr Yaw Ansu, Senior Advisor to the Minister of Finance in his remarks said domestic revenue mobilisation was crucial to achieving the President's vision of Ghana beyond Aid.

He said currently, savings constituted about 13 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product, which was not the best.

"There should be a fundamental shift about the way we do business in Ghana, and the bottlenecks and delays associated with the registration of business should be addressed," he said, and urged government to create a congenial environment for the private sector to thrive.

The Special Advisor and Head of Government Results Delivery, Nana Serwah Bonsu Amoako noted that monitoring and evaluation has been integrated into the country's development plans, saying it was against that backdrop that the Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation was created.

She said government could not achieve the desired results of its programmes without effective monitoring and evaluation.