Ghana: President Commends PURC for Electricity Tariff Reduction

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) for reducing electricity tariffs for residential, non-residential, mines and special load tariff customers.

He said the government, in this year's budget, proposed a review of the tariff setting methodology and cost structure of the country's energy production to bring relief to households and businesses.

"Happily, the PURC has taken forward the proposal of Government to make it effective. Residential customers, as from April 1, are now enjoying a 17.5 per cent reduction; non-residential customers have seen their electricity bills cut by 30 per cent; the mines are now entitled to a 10 per cent reduction; whilst special load tariff customers are also enjoying a 25 per cent reduction."

"It is important, in the view of government, that we bring relief to the Ghanaian consumer and industry," he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Wednesday at the Jubilee House, when he swore into office two members of the Board of the PURC.

The President noted that, since its inception, the PURC, through the development of regulations, tariff setting guidelines, establishment of monitoring systems and, arguably, a transparent and independent tariff setting process, had contributed positively to the promotion and sustainability of competition, evident in the introduction of private sector investments in the utilities.

Through that, he said the country had seen an improvement in accessing utility services.

"However, one of the most notable functions as seen by most Ghanaians to be effectively discharged by the PURC has to do with the review of utility tariffs most often than not in an upward manner."

"It would appear that the other functions, primarily to do with the protection of the interests of the consumer and the delivery of quality service by utility providers, have been largely shirked by the PURC. This perception can no longer be allowed to fester. It must change," he said.

The President said the expectations of Ghanaians was for the PURC to, at all times, protect their interests in accordance with the Act establishing the commission

"In consonance with Section 13 of the Act, I urge you to ensure that, where a public utility provider fails to meet any required standard of performance, it is appropriately and duly sanctioned.

The board has a duty to contribute to the development of a competitive energy sector, to drive the industrial and economic development of our country and at the same time, ensure that the ordinary Ghanaian has access to efficient, affordable energy," the President said.

The two members who were sworn in are Dora Oppong and Dr Adu Gyamfi.