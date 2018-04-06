Ghana: MMDCDs in Accra Sign Performance Contracts

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to work in tandem with the co-ordinating directors for the progress of the country.

Mr Ishmael Ashitey said this during the signing of a performance contract between the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) and the chief executives with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Co-ordinating Directors (MMDCDs) in Accra.

The contract is a mechanism put in place to monitor the various assemblies on their day-to-day activities to know the best from the worst performing district assembly.

According to the Regional Minister, the MMDCEs and MMDCDs would be doing this nation a great disservice if they allowed partisan politics to override their right sense of judgement, and called on the coordinating directors who were believed to be partisan, to change their attitude in the interest of the people of this nation.

"In view of your roles, l urge you as functionaries of the assembly to be politically neutral and support the government of the day to execute its policies and programmes to justify the mandate given to it by the people.

"As MMDCDs, you should continue to show commitment to your MMDCEs. Indeed, MMDCEs should also show interest in what your staff do. Supervision is, therefore, critical for those directly under you, especially the central administration as well as the departments," Mr Ashitey said.

He urged the chief executives and the co-ordinating directors to demonstrate good leadership and help their staff make judicious use of the minimum resources at their disposal.

"You should, therefore, create a congenial atmosphere for your staff and citizens to contribute to the success of the area.

"It is my fervent hope that we would all work harder than before to achieve the targets set for ourselves so that, when the national league table is published at the end of the year, the region would top the league," he stated.