Ghana: Best WASSCE Candidates Get Free Healthcare

Family Health Hospital in Accra has presented a three-year free medical care package to the five best candidates of the 2017 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The package, which is to honour the students for excellence, and to take care of their health needs during tertiary education, is part of the social responsibility programme of the hospital.

In addition, Family Health Hospital, which runs the Family Health Medical School has also offered GH¢20,000 to the school of the top best WASSCE candidate.

At the 2017 Best WASSCE candidates' awards, the overall 2017 Best WASSCE student award went to Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland from Holy Child Senior High School, Cape Coast, while the second best student went to Audrey Emefa Awuttey also from Holy Child Senior High School, Cape Coast.

The third best student went to Rachel Amaning Kwarteng from Aburi Girls Senior High School, Aburi.

The other two awardees were: Chris Delanyo, Yao Ackotia, Achimota School, Accra and Hazel Asantewaa Kissi-Dankwa from Aburi Girls' Senior High School, Aburi.

Dr. Susu Kwawukume, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital, in an interaction with the media, said the hospital was delighted to partner West African Examination Council in honouring the best students.

She pledged her outfit's commitment to support the efforts of government and WAEC to ensure that quality healthcare and education were offered to Ghanaian students.

The President of Family Health Medical School, Ghana's Premier Private Medical School, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, expressed admiration at the performance of the awardees and charged other students to emulate them by aiming at excellence.

The first three students made Ghana proud by first three positions at the international level out of a total number of 1,880,666 students.

Last year, WASSCE conducted for 289,210 candidates in Ghana, consisting of 147,591 males and 141,619 females.

The candidates were from 916 schools and included 47 visually-impaired candidates and 124 hearing-impaired candidates.

A total of 228 in Ghana obtained eight Grade 'A'. This comprises General Science programme-176 candidates, General Arts programme-23 candidates and Business Programme-29 candidates.