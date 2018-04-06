Ghana: Jerusalem Residents Appeal Against Demolishing of Buildings By Lanma

Some residents in Jerusalem City, a suburb of Oyarifa in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly are questioning authorities over the decision of the assembly to demolish their properties in the area.

Buildings belonging to residents within the area have been marked for demolition.

According to the assembly the buildings are cited on an access route.

But according to the residents, the buildings have not restricted the movements of vehicles and persons and have valid permits from the assembly to put up the structures.

They explained that, they were asked to leave a space of about 30 feet before putting up their buildings, and they complied but later they were asked again to move 20 feet backwards.

The residents described the move as baffling and urged the assembly to halt the intended demolishing in the area.

The residents told Ghanaian Times during a tour of the area last week that they built their houses legitimately with the blessing of the assembly.

An affected resident, Mr. Norbert Amefu, whose building had become a bone of contention, said that when he first bought the land in 2002, he acquired his building permit under the Amasaman Assembly but was unable to start his building.

"When I was ready to start, I was told the district has been moved to Abokobi with the same site plan. The building was inspected and I was told I can continue with my building."

He said the assembly later asked him to move backwards as his building and that of his neighbours were said to be cited in a lane. We had to break our fence wall, which was later inspected and he was asked to continue.

Mr. Amefu said authorities from the assembly came to the area indicating that there was a court order to demolish some structures in the area after the assembly had been taken to court.

A retired civil servant, Mr. Christian Marbell whose land had been encroached by Fire Service personnel wondered whether the site plan of an area changes when the said area moves from one assembly to another.

"How can we have valid permits for our structures for years and now be asked to pull them down?" he asked.

However, when the Ghanaian Times contacted the Head of Physical Planning at LANMA Mr. Offei Kumi he explained that the assembly received a court order which stated that buildings on access roads should be demolished, adding that he requested the residents to produce their building permits but none adhered to it.

According to him, only Mr. Amefu produced his building permit and a request for a detailed permit proved futile.

Mr Kumi explained that per, the judgement the assembly was expected to demolish structures on access roads by February 22.

He advised individuals and corporate entities to ensure they had their buildings permit to prevent the assembly from demolishing them.