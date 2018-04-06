Ghana: Kokomba, Fulani Clash, Several Houses Burnt

Several houses in six communities in the Zabzugu District of the Northern Region, were yesterday burnt into ashes in a communal clash that ensued between the Kokombas and Fulani settlers.

Hundreds of the residents most of whom are Fulanis have been rendered homeless as a result of the clash, while one person sustained cutlass wounds.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Zabzugu, Mr. Ahmed Iddirisu Abubakari, who confirmed the disturbance to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, stated that the violence was as a result of a misunderstanding between Fulani children and a Kokomba farmer on his farm land.

He said that after the incident, the children reported to their parents that the farmer had molested them, which infuriated the Fulanis.

Mr. Iddirisu indicated that it was alleged a Fulani, who was not pleased with the alleged molestation of his children, allegedly attacked the farmer on his farm.

The DCE said when the news went round the community that a farmer was attacked by Fulanis, the community members launched an attack in retaliation.

He said security personnel responded promptly and prevented further reprisal attacks, and explained that the Zabzugu District Security Committee (DISEC) beefed up security presence to ensure calm.

Mr. Abubakari said that there was relative calm in the area, and security personnel were instructed to patrol the communities.

The DCE mentioned that one person was arrested and was in police custody assisting in investigations.