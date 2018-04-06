Ghana: Police Prevent Irate Youth From Vandalising Church At Sokode-Gbogame

A TEAM of armed policemen on Tuesday evening fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of irate youth who were trooping to the Sisters of Mary Mother of the Church Convent, at Sokode-Gbogame, ostensibly to vandalise property at the Catholic community.

The youth had earlier set fire and dug trenches on the road from the community to the convent in a bid to keep the sisters hostage in the convent and prevent them from coming to the town.

This was after the authorities of the convent had blocked a road the townsmen had created through the compound of the convent, for security reasons.

The Superior General of the convent, the Reverend Sister Georgina Irene Akoto, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday that at the time the convent was set up several decades ago, there were no settlements around it.

With time, however, security at the convent became comprised as a result of the unmitigated encroachment on the property by the locals.

Rev Akoto cited instances in which computers were stolen from the convent's clinic, and another in which a speeding taxi veered into a tree on the compound.

Meanwhile, the unending traffic of heavy duty trucks, motor-cycles and bicycles on the unapproved route was making life unbearable at the convent, she added.

Rev Akoto told the Ghanaian Times that "we were feeling unprotected so we petitioned the Ho Municipal Assembly sometime, last year, to help us to address the problem".

She said that after a series of meetings with the assembly, the convent agreed to create a detour for the road users to keep them and other encroachers off the convent.

Rev. Akoto said that the youth set fire to a cassava farm belonging to the convent sisters, adding that about 10 gunshots were heard at the convent in the night.

One man who was injured in the disturbances was treated at a health facility in Ho and discharged while two men were picked by the police and later released.

The assemblyman of the area, Mr Ken Amugi, who turned up at the scene to calm the youth down, said that although the convent had constructed a new road for motorists in the community, "that road is very slippery", and urged the youth to remain calm.

When contacted, the Deputy Volta Regional Police, DCOP Francis Ebenezer Doku said that, "First of all, we went there to restore peace and order, now the matter will be investigated".