6 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: FreshPak Products to Sponsor NWL

By Michael D. Abayateye

FreshPak Products, a subsidiary of Groupe Nduom has announced a two-year GH¢500,000 sponsorship package for the National Women's League (NWL).

They become the new sponsors for the competition which was launched on Wednesday with the 16 teams unveiled for both Northern and Southern zones.

Managing Director for FreshPak, Nana Ofori Owusu said the wholly-owned Ghanaian company believes in quality and wishes to associate with the NWL which they could relate to as far as quality was concerned.

President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi expressed appreciation to FreshPak for coming on board to support women's football.

According to him, the gesture would lessen the huge financial burden on club owners.

"Unlike the men's football where clubs sell players to meet some of their running cost, the women's league cannot boast of such opportunities; leaving the burden on club owners to keep the club running, "he stated.

The league is scheduled to begin tomorrow at both zones and organisers have pledged to ensure that the league ends in July.

In all, 16 teams would be competing in this year's league.

They include Hasaacas Ladies, Immigration Ladies, Lady strikers, Police ladies, Halifax ladies, Sea Lions ladies, Samaria ladies and Soccer Intellectuals complete the Southern Zone.

The Northern zone comprises Ashtown ladies, Pearl Pia ladies, Supreme Ladies, Ampem Darkoa, Prisons Ladies, Fabulous ladies, Northern ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy.

