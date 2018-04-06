Ghana: Police Gun Down 5 Armed Robbers At Motorway

Five suspected armed robbers were gunned down during a crossfire with the police at Accra at the end of the Motorway toll booth, yesterday dawn.

Ten other accomplices, who according to the Police sustained gunshot wounds, were on the run and were being sought by the police.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Habib, Paa, Baby Jet, and Birdman.

The police retrieved two locally made pistols, one foreign pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition, nine rounds of AAA cartridges, one heavy duty cutter, three knives, two cutlasses and talisman, from the robbers.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) George Alex Mensah, who confirmed the incident to journalists at a press conference in Accra, said the deceased persons were part of robberies, who attacked on a forex bureau, in the Accra metropolis.

He said at about 1:20am on April 5, the police had information that about 15 armed robbers had planned to embark on robbery in Accra and Kasoa in the Central Region.

DCOP Mensah said the police strategised mounted surveillance on the suspects, who were on board a Pontiac Vibe cab and Sprinter Benz bus.

He said suspects upon seeing the police started firing indiscriminately at the police, who were on board a vehicle.

DCOP Mensah DCOP Mensah said the police team was reinforced and they engaged the suspects in a shoot-out, resulting in the killing of the five armed robbers.

DCOP Mensah said the bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra for autopsy, and the vehicles used in the robbery impounded.

The Police Commander appealed to the public, especially people working at health facilities and herbalists to report to the police anybody who visit their facilities with gunshot wounds.

"The Police strongly suspect those who escaped, sustained gunshots wounds, and will appeal to the public to report any strange wounds brought to their facilities for treatment to the Police."