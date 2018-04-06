Ghana: Architects Council Holds Orientation for Newly Registered Firms

The Architects Registration Council (ARC), government's regulatory body set up to regulate and promote architectural practice has held an orientation programme for newly registered architectural firms.

Held at the ARC Secretariat at Ridge in Accra, the one-day programme according to the Council gave the new firms the adequate footing to operate effectively.

Eight newly registered firms took part in the orientation programme and were treated to topics such as: Best Practice and Ethics, Public Relations, Good Partnership and The Architect and his office by renowned Architects including, Arc. Ralph Sutherland of Sutherland and Sutherland and Arc. Ebenezer Martei Akita of Architectural Design Partnership.

Opening the seminar, Registrar of the ARC, Arc Mrs. Stella N.D. Arthiabah said a key objective of the orientation ceremony was to ensure architectural practice in Ghana moves towards sustainability and also towards transferring expertise to the younger generation.

"We want to develop our firms to make them stand the test of time. In other countries you can find older architectural firms but here in Ghana it is difficult to find one and I believe this seminar will provide the necessary coaching and give our firms the adequate footing for growth and sustainability," he said.

"This is our maiden orientation ceremony and we hope to maintain it as we strive to ensure our firms get the adequate support for growth and in promoting the architectural profession for a safe built environment."

She announced that the Council would soon introduce a practice enhancement programme for architects that would deliver on several topics directly related to architectural practice and to business development matters for firms to develop and impact on the younger generation.

Former board chairman of the ARC, Arc. H.D.L Yartey who chaired the event hailed the entire orientation programme describing it as good news for the industry.

"This ceremony being the first of its kind will go down in the records of the ARC as a timely intervention to build strong architectural firms and in promoting the architectural practice as a whole. As we have endorsed it we are calling on all stakeholders to also give it the necessary support as we build the architectural profession together," he said.