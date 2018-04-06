6 April 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ex. Committee Approves Ref Sukah's 8-Match Ban

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committee (EC) has approved the Match Review Panel's eight-match ban handed to referee Samuel Sukah.

The suspension takes effect on Monday, 9 April, 2018.

After a careful review of the match between Ebusua Dwarfs and Berekum Chelsea played in Cape Coast, Sukah was deemed to have awarded a bad penalty against Berekum Chelsea.

Sukah's defense at the Committee's meeting was unsuccessful.

"The committee after a careful and critical study of the video clip concluded that, you, (Referee Samuel Sukah) awarded a bad penalty against Berekum Chelsea FC," a statement signed by GFA General Secretary Isaac Addo said.

"Your position on the field of play was such that, you could not have clearly seen the infringement as the distance between you and the action spot affected your judgement. Your defense at the committee's meeting was unsuccessful and cannot be taken into consideration.

"After a thorough evaluation of the report of the Match Review Committee, the Executive of the GFA hereby approves a suspension of eight official matches of the GFA, for you, Referee Samuel Sukah."-Ghanasoccernet

