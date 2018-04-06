Ghana: Create Environment for Development of Talents in Schools - Prof. Gatsi

The 9th edition of the John Gatsi Educational Foundation Awards ceremony was held in EP Primary School, Dzodze Ablorme in the Volta Region with a call on all stakeholders to work hard to create congenial teaching and learning environments for children to be able to develop their talents.

The founder of the foundation, Prof. John Gatsi charged speaking at the event explained that most of the children and the youths were the ones to solve tomorrow's problems which would be complex and as such the development of talents was the key strength needed.

Discussing the results of the Competitive Examinations conducted in November 2017, he said "private schools continue to dominate in the awards and in the final examinations even though on average public schools have the complement of trained teachers and remuneration generally better than private schools.

He encouraged stakeholders to find a way to bridge the performance gap".

Togbe Adzofia IV, Paramount Chief of the Dzodze Traditional area advised parents to do their part by instilling discipline and dedication to their studies.

He bemoaned the situation in which school children now attend funerals at the expense of their studies.

The District Director of Education , Madam Edith Ashiagbor was grateful to the Foundation for supporting educational efforts by training teachers by organising refresher courses and creating a competitive teaching and learning environment.

Vehem Mawunyo International School came first with all the five students who took part in the competition receiving awards.

John Mensah and Kumah Delali Evelyn both from Vehem Mawunyo International School were declared the overall best student in the competition and best female respectively.

John Mensah took a set of books, certificate, a citation and cash prize of GH¢1000.00.

Kumah Delali took a set of books, certificate, citation and GH¢ 1000.00 cash prize given by the Chairman of the awards ceremony who is also the Country Director of Pencils of Promise, Mr Freeman Gobah.

Master Augustine Aryeeteh , the overall best student last year received the President's Independence Award on March 6, 2018.