Ghana: UPSA Holds Leadership Development Summit

The youth have been urged to be business oriented and innovative in exploring development opportunities for national growth. That would also enable them to become creative thinkers and leaders in their entrepreneurial fields.

Mr Andy Osei Okrah, President of Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) who made the call, said being business oriented would enable the youth to be courageous in exploring opportunities and innovating creative solutions

Speaking at a Leadership Development Summit at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr Okrah also urged the youth, particularly students to aspire to be leaders in business and other fields to be able to create jobs for others.

The summit, which was organised by YPYC and the Faculty of Management Studies of UPSA, had the theme, 'Become an effective transformational leader'.

According to Mr. Okrah, it had become vital for the youth to advance in critical thinking to become problem solvers in offering best solutions to challenges facing society.

In a presentation on transformational leadership, Mr Okrah, who is a former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, reminded the participants, mainly students of UPSA, that the nation cannot do anything without youth leaders.

He explained that leadership is not about occupying positions. Rather, leadership is the capacity to influence, impart and rally people, mobilise resources and activate others to pursue a common goal for the good of society.

In addition, he said a leader is person who influences a group or himself to purse and achieve a goal that will leave a legacy for generations.

"Leadership is everything, and everything is leadership," he said.

He therefore urged the students to develop the traits of transformational leaders, adding that they need to build their capacity to be problem solvers, visionaries, innovative and creative, trustworthy, humble and producers of legacies.

Professor Charles Barnor, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UPSA, addressing the summit, called on African governments to implement policies that provide more opportunities for young people to actively participate in decision making.

According to him, many innovative ideas abound youth who only needs a good platform to contribute to national development.

"The student revolution about transformation in all facets of society is an opportunity for us to recalibrate our approach to shaping the future. Transformational leaders are in short supply in our society, and we have a huge task of creating the environment for them to emerge and change our society," he said.