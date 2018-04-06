6 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: More East Kordofan Students Arrested for Protest

Abu Jubeiha — The Sudanese security service (NISS) arrested five students of the University of East Kordofan for planning a student demonstration at the university, bringing the total number of arrested students from this university to eleven.

A student told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday morning members of the NISS raided the university and arrested five students on charges of planning a student demonstration at the university.

He pointed out that the arrested students were taken to the city police department after being investigated in the buildings of the apparatus.

The events follow police violence during a protest against the deterioration and poor services at the university held last week. At least 14 Darfuri students were injured, and 17 others arrested, after a protest meeting was held on March 26. Six of the students remained in detention.

