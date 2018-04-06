Sudan: White Nile Teachers Await Salaries for Nine Months

Rabak — More than 800 teachers of basic and higher secondary schools in White Nile state have not been paid salaries for more than nine consecutive months. Teacher El Tahir Ishag told Radio Dabanga that the teachers who suffer from the delay in payments have been appointed since last year.

"They live in difficult humanitarian and economic conditions, especially in the light of the hike of prices in the country."

In February, the Sudanese Teachers' Committee announced that higher secondary school teachers in Khartoum state would stop working in protest against the delay in payment of salaries. The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Khartoum therefore summoned Yasin Abdelkarim, Head of the Teachers Committee, to their office. He was held from 1 pm until after sunset.

The same month, medics in El Gezira state decided to down their tools for the delay in the payment of their dues.