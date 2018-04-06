6 April 2018

Sudan: Darfur Fires Burn Two Children, Damage Houses

El Fasher / Kereinik — Fires in two separate incidents led to the serious injury of two children and destruction of over 30 houses in North and West Darfur on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening a fire broke out in El Ingaz district in southern El Fasher city. It caused serious burning to two children. The full contents of 23 houses in the capital city were destroyed.

People affected by the fire have appealed to the authorities to help them. A listener reported to Radio Dabanga that these families are living out in the open without shelter, cover or food.

A second fire that day completely destroyed 20 houses in Abuja camp for displaced people in Kereinik locality, West Darfur. Another twelve houses were badly damaged. No injuries were reported.

Affected displaced people estimated that cash amounting to SDG 740 ($40.70) was burned, according to one of the victims, Khamis Abdelrahman. He told this station yesterday that the cause of the fire are still not known.

