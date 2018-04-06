Ethiopia: Survey Identifies Additional Mineral Deposits

Nine places with alluvial gold deposits have been identified in the country in over the last six months, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

Geological Survey of Ethiopia, Public Relation Director, Tamiru Mersha said that the places are located in Tigray and Benishangul States. "Extraction process has already started in Benishangul sites," he said.

According to him, a gemstone mineral is also found in the southern part of Ethiopia while four metallic minerals have been discovered in Shire, Tigray State.

"In the last year (2016/2017), the agency has identified 21 mineral deposit places and they were analyzed. After the processes, they were transferred to concerned bodies through the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas," he added.

The Director also mentioned that all the exploration programs are aligned with the strategic policy of the government and its effort to transform the economy to industry during the second Growth and Transformation Plan.

The Geological Survey of Ethiopia carries out geological mapping and investigations related to minerals resources, oil and natural gas, hydro-geology and engineering. Its works are supported with well equipped laboratories capable of undertaking Geo-chemical analysis of solid and liquid samples, physical property testing, and photographic and mineralogical studies, according to the Director.