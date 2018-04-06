Dar es Salaam — Ubungo's Kinesi ground in the city was converted into a theatre for a war of words yesterday during the weigh-in by boxers Mfaume Mfaume and Habib Pengo ahead of their anticipated explosive showdown at the same venue today.

The weigh-in attracted scores of sports enthusiasts who tried to catch a glimpse of the boxers.

The East and Central Africa lightweight bout has been sanctioned by Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania Professional Boxing Organisation (TPBO). "Winning the title is difficult and so is defending it, but let me assure you that I will be crowned East and Central Africa lightweight champion tomorrow (today)," Mfaume said yesterday.

"But, hold on, I'm not a prophet to tell you how far the fight will go... I can only promise boxing fans a real treat," he added confidently.

Mfaume is one of the best lightweight boxers in the country at the moment. He boast a record of 11wins with four knock outs, two losses and two draws. In one of his latest bouts, he notched up a convincing win against Mohamed Matumla to claim the national lightweight title.

Matumla survived a head injury during the fight which forced him to hang up gloves.

But Mfaume should not expect an easy ride in today's fight as Pengo, who is vastly experienced, has assured his supporters that nothing would stop him from winning the title.

The bout has been scheduled to start from 6pm and the two boxers were in the intensive training, aiming to win the title for the first time in the history.

Pengo hit back at Mfaume, saying he should expect the worst today.

"I'm well prepared for the fight, he will not go beyond the fourth round," he warned.

The eagerly awaited bout, which is expected to start at 6pm, has been organised by promoter Jay Msangi.

Msangi said yesterday that all was set for the fight and asked boxing fans to turn up at the Kenisi ground in large numbers to witness it.