Zimbabwe: Iran Keen to Invest in Private Sector

Iran is keen to take advantage of the new dispensation in Zimbabwe led by President Mnangagwa to deepen bilateral relations aimed at promoting investment, a top diplomat has said.

Iran's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Ahmad Erfanian, said several private companies from Tehran were holding discussions with their local counterparts to explore business opportunities as the two countries sought to unlock value from the new administration led by President Mnangagwa.

Mr Erfanian said this in an interview after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday.

"We believe that with the new dispensation, a lot of opportunities opened up in Zimbabwe," he said.

"We can use this opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

"I believe that in the new dispensation we should try to bring the private sector, to involve them, I think the private sector can play an important role in developing business opportunities for the two countries.

"I would like to tell you that recently, some Iranian companies showed their readiness to have cooperation with their Zimbabwean counterparts. They started negotiations. We hope that we would be able to achieve our goals, especially in the area of trade and commerce."

Mr Erfanian described the meeting he had with VP Chiwenga as "fruitful", saying it centred on several facets of the economy.

"I had a fruitful meeting with the Honourable Vice President," he said.

"We discussed several issues in the friendly relations our countries have which continue to grow from strength to strength."

Mr Erfanian said some of the bilateral issues were set to be discussed at length during the forthcoming Joint Commission between Zimbabwe and Iran to be held soon in Tehran.

"Yes, more than two years ago, in 2015 we had the Eighth Session of the Joint Commission here in Zimbabwe," he said.

"We will have the next session in Tehran, Iran. The Iranian side is ready to welcome the Zimbabwean side.

"We will be able to make the necessary preparations and we are ready. I think it will help to improve the trade and commerce relationships."

Zimbabwe and Iran enjoy cordial bilateral relations dating back to the liberation struggle, which saw Harare attaining its independence in 1980.

Iran, with its vast oil reserves, share common challenges with Zimbabwe as both countries have had sanctions imposed on them by the West.