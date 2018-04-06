At least 63 percent of residents in Makoni district have no toilets and hazardously rely on the bush system, which leaves them vulnerable to chronic waterborne diseases.

Makoni Rural District Council chief executive officer Dr Edward Pise made the shocking revelations recently when he noted that resettlement areas had the highest number of households without ablution facilities.

However, at a recent full council meeting, the local authority decided to impose a deterrent $200 fine for every household found without a toilet.

"Yes, it is true that our full council meeting resolved to charge a $200 fine on each homestead that does not have a toilet. The number of people without toilets is unsustainable and we cannot fold our hands and leave the situation like that. Only 37 percent of the district's population has toilets and the rest are relieving themselves in the open," said Dr Pise.

"The decision was unanimous among councillors and all the traditional leaders who were present at the meeting. We have carried out a number of health awareness campaigns in conjunction with other stakeholders, but it seems our messages are not being taken seriously; that is why we arrived at this decision."

According to Dr Pise, while it costs more than $500 to treat a cholera patient, it costs around $100 to construct a standard toilet.

Some households, he said, are simply reluctant to construct toilets.

"The council is also assisting some vulnerable villagers to construct low-cost toilets in four wards, where we are providing cement. We do not have to wait for a cholera outbreak so that we take action. We have the highest diarrhoeal cases in the province," said Dr Pise.

Ward 12 councillor Obert Gonzo welcomed the resolution, saying it made a lot of sense, as it was totally unacceptable for people to still be using the bush toilet system in the 21st Century.

He added that in his ward, he had been leading the campaign for people to have toilets and the response was positive.

"The resolution is very much positive and progressive. We are a nation that is going forward and we cannot be seen wanting on hygienic issues. In my ward, I am working with aid agencies that are assisting us to discourage open defecation," said Councillor Gonzo.