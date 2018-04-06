Tanzania - Govt Role in Industrialization Queried

Dodoma — The government on Friday, April 6, was at pains to explain its role in the industrialisation drive after a lawmaker demanded to know who is building factories between the private sector and the government.

Momba Member of Parliament David Silinde argued during the question and answer session that the government has not explained its role clearly to the public on who exactly is building factories.

"The thinking of the public is that it is the government building factories. But at times, we hear the government talk of the private sector. Let's be clear on this today, what's the role of the government?" asked Mr Silinde.

"What we already know is that the government is supposed to create an enabling environment for the private sector to play its role. But this is not reflected in most government speeches," he argued.

Responding, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage, said that the government was doing both--creating an enabling environment and building industries.

"You see, the government and private sector are almost inseparable in this matter. We all have a common goal. We are building factories, just as the private sector is doing," he explained.