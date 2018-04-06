Photo: Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League

Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Secretary for Finance Francis Mufambi.

opinion

As we move to elections the Youth in Zanu-PF must understand the party. This means understanding the party's left wing position, the party ideology which is Left Wing Populism and among all the struggle we are in as cemented by Revolutionary Discipline and Protocols.

The understanding of such positions and ideologies helps in the cadre development programme that eliminates pseudo party members whose target in the party is far detached from the needs of the struggle. The Youth League remains the life blood of the party which creates the second and third layer leadership. The developed youth league cadres make the party reinforcement that can in the future take the leadership of Zanu-PF.

To develop a strong youth, recommendations for creating discipline should be put it place as any serious organisation will strive to do.

The following needs to be considered and set as a litmus test for youth league cadres:

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre is an organiser who knows how to move crowds towards mass revolutionary action.

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre is a well-informed/knowledgeable professional in the way he/she approaches the political question of revolution.

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre is the one who abolishes his/her ego and his/her attachments to personal success and achievements; s/he is selfless and one with the people.

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre is the one who believes that Revolutionary morality is the core of the revolutionary belief-system, revolution by any means necessary.

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre is never depressed, bored, and sad; there is always something to do, there are always revolutionary actions to take up and advance.

A revolutionary Youth League Cadre does not hold grudges and always complaining about unnecessary matters.

A revolutionary Youth League Cadre always reads and listens to people to understand the struggles and suffering of the people on the ground.

A Revolutionary Youth League Cadre knows his community, neighbours and details of the challenges they confront on a daily basis.

A revolutionary Youth League Cadre is the one that does not dwell in the conspicuous consumerist practices that seek to blindly show-off privilege.

The Revolutionary Future of Zanu PF is in the hands of the Youth!!

Cde F Mufambi is Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League Secretary for Finance