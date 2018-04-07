7 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe/Namibia: Mighty Warriors Gun for Victory

By Ellina Mhlanga

The Mighty Warriors will be out to finish the job when they host the Brave Gladiators of Namibia in the return leg of the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers first round at Rufaro tomorrow.

Zimbabwe put up a brilliant show on Thursday to beat Namibia 2-0 in their backyard with goals by Marjory Nyaumwe and the returning Mavis Chirandu.

The victory puts the senior women side in a good position when they host the Brave Gladiators tomorrow.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda was full of praise for her charges but reckoned the job was not yet done. "It's unfortunate the competition happened when we are not yet fully fit. But we are good to compete, shown by the spirit that the girls showed yesterday (Thursday). 'They showed character regardless of the pressure that we had and we ended with a 2-nil scoreline.

"However, the job is not yet done, we have scored two goals, and it's great that we scored away. But, obviously, coming back home we will also rely on our supporters to rally behind us," Sibanda said.

Sibanda said there might be a few changes to the squad that travelled to Windhoek.

"Probably one or two changes might happen. But the majority of the team will be kept that way so that, at least, we maintain the combinations that we have tried out that we saw working in the first leg.

"So if there are any changes there will be one or two and it also depends on the travelling, so far there are just light knocks. But everyone is fit to play," said Sibanda.

If the Mighty Warriors pull through tomorrow they advance to the second and final round of the qualifiers where they will meet either Zambia or Tanzania. The two teams drew 3-3 on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam.

The Mighty Warriors were expected back home last night while Namibia arrived earlier, in the afternoon.

